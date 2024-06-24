Today’s Connections hint and answer on 25th June for 380

Tuesday has rolled around again, so while there are still a few days for the weekend to get here, why not take a break and try to get the Connections answer for today, 25th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - The act of sharing secrets.

- The act of sharing secrets. Green - Think about separating things.

- Think about separating things. Blue - When you don't pronounce a letter within a word.

- When you don't pronounce a letter within a word. Purple - Ways of talking about the path to success.

- Ways of talking about the path to success. Tell belongs in the Yellow group, Part in Green, and Knife in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 25th June

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Unknown Formula Doorknob Knife Talk Fork Recipe Dish Topknot Part Tell Secret Split Ticket Branch Spill

Connections answer for 25th June

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Divulge, As Privete Information - Dish, Spill, Talk, Tell.

Divide - Branch, Fork, Part, Split.

Silent "K" - Doorknob, Knife, Topknot, Unknown.

Key To Success, So To Speak - Formula, Recipe, Secret, Ticket.

Finding patterns is a great strategy to solve the Connections puzzle. When you see that there are several words with "K" you should believe it's only a coincidence. By following this reasoning, the first group I found was the Blue one. The next one was the Green group. Since I couldn't group Fork with Knife anymore, I changed my approach and started to consider another meaning closer to Split and Branch. The third group I found was the Purple because of Secret and Formula. With the remaining words, I put the Yellow group together.

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!