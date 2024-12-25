Today’s Connections hint and answer on 25th December for 563

Stuck? Just want a boost to get started? Busy celebrating Christmas but afraid of losing your streak? No matter why you're here, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 25th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Space.

- Space. Green - Think about weapons.

- Think about weapons. Blue - Think about animals.

- Think about animals. Purple - Live from New York...

- Live from New York... Comet belongs to Yellow, Cupid belongs to Green, and Vixen belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 25th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Queen Star Cupid Strong Rudolph Sagittarius Nanny Comet Vixen Moon Robin Hood Shannon Hawkeye Fey Jenny Planet To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 25th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Celestial Objects - Comet, Moon, Planet, Star

Archers - Cupid, Hawkeye, Robin Hood, Sagittarius

Female Animals - Jenny, Nanny, Queen, Vixen

"S.N.L" Cast Members - Fey, Rudolph, Shannon, Strong Today's Connections was another tricky one for me! I started off with Yellow right off the bat, but I missed a few guesses before getting Green. Admittedly, I missed another guess before getting Blue and then Purple on my last try.