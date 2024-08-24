Today’s Connections hint and answer on 25th August for 441

Savor the last few moments of your weekend by spending some time figuring out the Connections answer for today, 25th August.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Heated, not heating.

- Heated, not heating. Green - What's your ___?

- What's your ___? Blue - It's an acronym.

- It's an acronym. Purple - Using your hands.

- Using your hands. Livid belongs to Yellow, Ranking belongs to Green, and Conditioning belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 25th August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Steaming Poker Air Baking Laundry Ranking Boiling Station Heating Origami Position Fuming Standing Ventilation Livid Conditioning To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 25th August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Hopping Mad - Boiling, Fuming, Livid, Steaming

Status - Position, Ranking, Standing, Station

Words That Make Up The Acronym "HVAC" - Air, Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation

Activities That Involve Folding - Baking, Laundry, Origami, Poker After an incorrect first attempt, I figured out yellow and then immediately got to green. It took me another attempt, but I finally got blue after wondering how those words would fit together, which gave me the tricky purple by default.