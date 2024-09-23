Today’s Connections hint and answer on 24th September for 471

If you have the time, it's always worth spending a few minutes on Connections. And, if you're stuck, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 24th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Social media.

- Social media. Green - You might call to do this.

- You might call to do this. Blue - Descriptors for media.

- Descriptors for media. Purple - Festive!

- Festive! Reviewer belongs to Yellow, Reserve belongs to Green, and Novel belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 24th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Balloon Book Reviwer Banner Novel Ambassador Confetti Streamer Secure Creative Reserve Fresh Original Garland Influencer Charter To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 24th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Online Content Creator - Ambassador, Influencer, Reviewer, Streamer

Procure In Advance - Book, Charter, Reserve, Secure

Inspired - Creative, Fresh, Novel, Original

Bit of Party Decoration - Balloon, Banner, Confetti, Garland Today's Connections might have been my fastest yet. From the moment I looked at it, I could pretty much tell what each category would be! I instantly solved yellow and purple and then blue and green.