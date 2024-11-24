Today’s Connections hint and answer on 24th November for 532

Whether you're a daily Connections champion or a total newcomer, we're here to help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 24th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Verbs.

- Verbs. Green - Another part of speech.

- Another part of speech. Blue - Music!

- Music! Purple - What word could come after?

Lurch belongs to Yellow, Person belongs to Green, and House belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 24th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Lurch Trance Tree Thing Tray Reel Wednesday Jungle Pitch Idea Heave Person Blond House Ambient Place

Connections answer for 24th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Careen - Heave, Lurch, Pitch, Reel

What A Noun Might Be - Idea, Person, Place, Thing

Electronic Dance Music Genres - Ambient, House, Jungle, Trance

Words After "Ash" - Blond, Tray, Tree, Wednesday I aced today's Connections once again! I started off with blue (my DJ expertise came in handy for this one) and then quickly got green. After that, I was able to piece together yellow and purple without too much difficulty as well.