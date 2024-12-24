Today’s Connections hint and answer on 24th December for 562

Happy Holidays! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 24th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - A famous chant from The Wizard of Oz movie.

- A famous chant from The Wizard of Oz movie. Green - Your relationship with a bro or bestie.

- Your relationship with a bro or bestie. Blue - Think plural letters.

- Think plural letters. Purple - Try repeating the words and have a little dance.

Oh my belongs to Yellow, Tight belongs to Green, and Ease belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 24th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Lions Tigers Bears Oh My Dear Jays Bills Use Bye Bees Please Close Tigeth Gimme Ease Intimate

Connections answer for 24th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: "Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!" - Bears, Lions, Oh my, Tigers

Beloved, as a friend - Close, Dear, Intimate, Tight

Words that sound like plural letters - Bees, Ease, Jays, Use

When tripled, hit song titles - Bills, Bye, Gimme, Please That Blue category really threw me, so I was thankful that the purple category was actually reasonable for once! Otherwise, I don't think I would have solved today's Connections at all.