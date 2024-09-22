Today’s Connections hint and answer on 23rd September for 470

Need a little help? That's what we're here for! Here's how to reach the Connections answer for today, 23rd September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Road.

- Road. Green - Real estate!

- Real estate! Blue - Think about duos.

- Think about duos. Purple - What word could follow?

- What word could follow? Uneven belongs to Yellow, Patch belongs to Green, and Scratchy belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 23rd September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Chip Bed Rough Patch Rocky Stitch Parallel Uneven Rugged South Amusement Plot National Parcel Scratchy Bumpy To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 23rd September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Not Smooth, As Terrain - Bumpy, Rough, Rugged, Uneven

Bit of Land for Growing - Bed, Parcel, Patch, Plot

Member of a Cartoon Duo - Chip, Rocky, Scratchy, Stitch

___ Park - Amusement, National, Parallel, South At the beginning of today's Connections, I spent a guess or two fumbling around and trying to fit Rocky into yellow. Once I realized what was going on, though, I quickly got blue, then yellow, and finally green and purple. Not bad!