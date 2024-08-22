Today’s Connections hint and answer on 23rd August for 439

It's finally Friday! Celebrate by working out the Connections answer for today, 23rd August.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - You're using one right now!

- You're using one right now! Green - Putting on a show.

- Putting on a show. Blue - Paint.

- Paint. Purple - Think about pronounciation.

Terminal belongs to Yellow, corset belongs to Green, and fawn belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 23rd August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Tie Tan Fan Fawn Check Finish Monitor Buff Boa Screen Cream Bask Terminal Corset Display Gloves

Connections answer for 23rd August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Visual Interface - Display, Monitor, Screen, Terminal

Burlesque Wear - Boa, Corset, Fan, Gloves

Beige Shades - Buff, Cream, Fawn, Tan

Language Homophones - Bask, Check, Finish, Tie I got the yellow group pretty quickly. Right after that, I got green (although I lost an attempt by trying Tie before Fan). Then, I got blue and purple (which I definitely wouldn't have figured out if it hadn't been last) after one more miss.