Today’s Connections hint and answer on 22nd November for 530

We're here to help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 22nd November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Any ___ is good ___.

- Any ___ is good ___. Green - You have a unique one.

- You have a unique one. Blue - Clocking in.

- Clocking in. Purple - What word could come after?

- What word could come after? Coverage belongs to Yellow, Perspective belongs to Green, and Slack belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 22nd November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Fantasy Teams Love Attention Lens Exposure Position Meet Zoom Shutter Press Angle Treasure Coverage Perspective Slack To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 22nd November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Publicity - Attention, Coverage, Exposure, Press

Point Of View - Angle, Lens, Perspective, Position

Work Communication Platforms - Meet, Slack, Teams, Zoom

'____ Island' - Fantasy, Love, Shutter, Treasure I aced today's Connections! I first solved blue, and after a bit of thinking, I was able to quickly piece together green, yellow, and finally purple.