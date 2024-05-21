Today’s Connections hint and answer on 22nd May for 346

We're in the middle of the week and there are only a couple of days before we hit the weekend. Let's focus on what we need to do today and don't forget to check the Connections answer for today, 22nd May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - These words refers to body parts.

- These words refers to body parts. Green - Related to a type of vehicle.

- Related to a type of vehicle. Blue - Words that involve extracting.

- Words that involve extracting. Purple - Things that are lively.

Wheels Peels Bees Knees Shells Gossip Shoulders Ride Head Whip Shuckst Caffeine Auto Intercoms Toes Pares

Connections answer for 22nd May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Body Parts in "HEAD, SHOULDERS, KNEES AND TOES" - Head, Knees, Shoulders, Toes

Car, Informally - Auto, Ride, Wheel, Whip

Removes The Covering of - Pares, Peels, Shells, Shucks

"Buzzy" Things - Bees, Caffeine, Gossip, Intercoms Today's puzzle gave us two groups that really helped to find the more difficult combinations. I began grouping Head, Knees, Shoulders, and Toes since they are body parts. After completing the first one, my second try was a complete failure. However, in my third, I got the Green group. The real challenge was to find the Blue and Purple groups. For the former, I followed the idea of putting words that seemed to have similar sounds - in one of my guesses, I put Bees but it didn’t work. The latter group was simply the result of grouping the remaining words.