Today’s Connections hint and answer on 22nd January for 591

Don't lose your streak! If you're stuck, we've got hints for the Connections answer for today, 22nd January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Usually in college.

- Usually in college. Green - Don't get stuck!

- Don't get stuck! Blue - They all wear the same thing.

- They all wear the same thing. Purple - What word could come after?

- What word could come after? Lab belongs to Yellow, Pit belongs to Green, and Boxer belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 22nd January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Boxer Ditch Batter Lab Chin Judge Pit Lawyer Lecture Hole Wizard Discussion Trench Bottoms Seminar Monk To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 22nd January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Types of Academic Courses - Discussion, Lab, Lecture, Seminar

Results of Some Digging - Ditch, Hole, Pit, Trench

Ones Wearing Robes - Boxer, Judge, Monk, Wizard

___ Up - Batter, Bottoms, Chin, Lawyer Today's Connections went pretty smoothly for me! I got Green and Yellow right off the bat. After some thinking (and incorrect guessing, oops), I finally got Blue and Purple as well.