Today’s Connections hint and answer on 22nd December for 560

Don't waste your last guess! We can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 22nd December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Slang.

- Slang. Green - Think about spelling.

- Think about spelling. Blue - TV!

- TV! Purple - Names.

Coconut belongs to Yellow, Kayak belongs to Green, and Elementary belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 22nd December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Stats Crown Abbott Elementary Nun Key Dome Abba Laurel Monk Coconut Fry Skull Bones Kayak Kojak

Connections answer for 22nd December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Slang For Head - Coconut, Crown, Dome, Skull

Palindromes - Abba, Kayak, Nun, Stats

Police Procedurals - Bones, Elementary, Kojak, Monk

First In A Comedy Duo - Abbott, Fry, Key, Laurel Today's Connections admittedly stumped me. I got Blue right away, but I used the rest of my guesses before I could figure anything else out. Sad!