Today’s Connections hint and answer on 22nd August for 438

Almost Friday! Relax after (or during) work by figuring out the Connections answer for today, 22nd August.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Popcorn.

- Popcorn. Green - You'll need some stairs.

- You'll need some stairs. Blue - Just add "The".

- Just add "The". Purple - Mischief.

Speaker belongs to Yellow, floor belongs to Green, and sun belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 22nd August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Egg Story Sun Screen Moon Reel Streak Post Globe Deck Speaker Floor Toilet Paper Mirror Level Projector

Connections answer for 22nd August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Classic Movie Theater Equipment - Projector, Reel, Screen, Speaker

Tier - Deck, Floor, Level, Story

Newspaper Names - Globe, Mirror, Post, Sun

Prank Verbs - Egg, Moon, Streak, Toilet Paper I was stuck on today's Connections, but I hit shuffle a few times and luckily the green words all ended up on top of each other, which made me realize they belonged together. After that, I got stuck on blue (despite being a journalist!) and ended up getting purple first, which led me to blue just before my last try.