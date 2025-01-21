Today’s Connections hint and answer on 21st January for 590

Stuck? Just need help getting started? No matter why you're here, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 21st January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Ouch...

- Ouch... Green - Could also include bobbleheads.

- Could also include bobbleheads. Blue - Winter weather.

- Winter weather. Purple - What title could precede each word?

Barb belongs to Yellow, Doll belongs to Green, and Salt belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 21st January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Miniature Octopus Crack Pepper Slight Salt Dig Sand Doll Who Shovel Figure Plow Barb Model No

Connections answer for 21st January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Putdown - Barb, Crack, Dig, Slight

Small Likeness - Doll, Figure, Miniature, Model

Used To Clear Snow - Plow, Salt, Sand, Shovel

Doctors In Pop Culture - No, Octopus, Pepper, Who I aced today's Connections! I figured out Green and Blue first and followed these up with Yellow and then Purple.