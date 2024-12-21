Today’s Connections hint and answer on 21st December for 559

Whether you're stuck on your last guess or just need a boost to get started, we can help you with our hints for the Connections answer for today, 21st December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - A shape.

- A shape. Green - Found in the kitchen.

- Found in the kitchen. Blue - Found in the bedroom.

- Found in the bedroom. Purple - Names.

- Names. Hoop belongs to Yellow, Pan belongs to Green, and Bunk belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 21st December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Band Sleigh Baloney Pan Bunk Grouch Circle Canopy Crock O Statuette Pot Ring Murphy Casserole Hoop To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 21st December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Loop - Band, Circle, Hoop, Ring

Cooking Vessels - Casserole, Crock, Pan, Pot

Kinds Of Beds - Bunk, Canopy, Murphy, Sleigh

Things Called "Oscar" - Baloney, Grouch, O, Statuette Today's Connections was a bit tricker than usual for me. I fumbled around a bit right at the beginning trying to fit O into Yellow, but figured that out along with Green pretty quickly. Unfortunately, after that, it took me a while to figure out Blue, which I followed with Purple on my very last try. Phew!