Today’s Connections hint and answer on 20th November for 528

Don't lose your streak! If you're stuck, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 20th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Think about animals.

- Think about animals. Green - Think about the internet.

- Think about the internet. Blue - Think about drinks.

- Think about drinks. Purple - Think about sorting.

Howl belongs to Yellow, Stream belongs to Green, and Stir belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 20th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Play Bay Stir Chain Tree Stream Bark Run Howl Garnish Air Pyramid Muddle Ladder Snarl Strain

Connections answer for 20th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Sound Like A Dog - Bark, Bay, Howl, Snarl

Broadcast As Online Media - Air, Play, Run, Stream

Cocktail-Making Verbs - Garnish, Muddle, Stir, Strain

Organizational Structures, Metaphorically - Chain, Ladder, Pyramid, Tree Today's Connections was... pretty tricky for me! I missed a few guesses before figuring out yellow and green. Then, I missed another before getting blue and purple on my last try. Close call!