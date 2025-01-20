Today’s Connections hint and answer on 20th January for 589

Whether you're stuck on your last guess or just need a boost to get started, we're here to help you work out the Connections answer for today, 20th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Accept work.

- Accept work. Green - Shapes.

- Shapes. Blue - Cartoons.

- Cartoons. Purple - What word could come after?

- What word could come after? Bear belongs to Yellow, Bend belongs to Green, and Spinach belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 20th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Cookie Bear Spinach Shoulder Crook Anchor Elbow Cheat Pipe Handle Bend Forearm Fitted Angle Assume Balance To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 20th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Take On, As a Responsibility - Assume, Bear, Handle, Shoulder

Corners - Angle, Bend, Crook, Elbow

Associated With Popeye - Anchor, Forearm, Pipe, Spinach

___ Sheet - Balance, Cheat, Cookie, Fitted Today's Connections wasn't bad for me! I got Green and Blue right off the bat. After that, I missed two guesses, but I finally got Yellow and then Purple after some thinking.