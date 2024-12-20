Today’s Connections hint and answer on 20th December for 558

Whether you're a daily Connections champion or a complete newcomer, we can help you work out the Connections answer for today, 20th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Stirred.

- Stirred. Green - Grammar.

- Grammar. Blue - You might think they're annoying...

- You might think they're annoying... Purple - What do they sound like?

- What do they sound like? Cocktail belongs to Yellow, Exclamation belongs to Green, and Tech belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 20th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Whale Cocktail Finance Question Statement Solution Grown Wine Tech Command Compound Crypto Mown Pharma Exclamation Mixture To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 20th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Concoction - Cocktail, Compound, Mixture, Solution

Types Of Sentences - Command, Exclamation, Question, Statement

Kinds Of Bros - Crypto, Finance, Pharma, Tech

Complaint Homophones - Grown, Mown, Whale, Wine Today's Connections was another ace for me! I started off with Blue and Green, which were pretty quickly followed up by Yellow and then Purple.