Today’s Connections hint and answer on 2nd September for 449

If you're stuck on the latest puzzle, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 2nd September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Strange.

- Strange. Green - Hard work.

- Hard work. Blue - Rock and magnet would also fit here.

- Rock and magnet would also fit here. Purple - They're all connected.

- They're all connected. Off belongs to Yellow, Station belongs to Green, and Stamp belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 2nd September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Record Store Weird Reaction Stamp Station Letter Comic Funny Mail Coin Post Off Position Curious Job To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 2nd September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Peculiar - Curious, Funny, Off, Weird

Assignment - Job, Position, Post, Station

Classic Collection Items - Coin, Comic, Record, Stamp

Chain ___ - Letter, Mail, Reaction, Store Today's Connections was a close call for me. I pieced together green and then yellow right away, but spent three whole guesses trying to figure out blue and purple. Finally, I got them with only one attempt left after finally figuring out what blue was.