Today’s Connections hint and answer on 2nd October for 479

Need a little help with today's Connections? That's what we're here for! Here's the Connections answer for today, 2nd October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Daring move.

- Daring move. Green - Preparation.

- Preparation. Blue - Think cinema.

- Think cinema. Purple - Counting a distinctive feature.

- Counting a distinctive feature. Gamble belongs to Yellow, Julienne belongs to Green, and Taxi Driver belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 2nd October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Joker Dice Chance Casino Octopus Slot Machine Cube Gamble Slice Bet Shiva Julienne Heat Venus de Milo Risk Taxi Driver To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 2nd October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Put On The Line - Bet, Chance, Gamble, Risk

Use A Kitchen Knife - Cube, Dice, Julienne, Slice

Robert De Niro Films - Casino, Heat, Joker, Taxi Driver

Distinctive Number Of Arms (Or Lack Thereof) - Octopus, Shiva, Slot Machine, Venus de Milo I got today's Connections without missing a guess! I immediately knew green and then yellow, but admittedly had to do some hard thinking before I finally figured out blue (and then purple, which I would definitely not have figured out on my own).