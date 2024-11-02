Today’s Connections hint and answer on 2nd November for 510

If you're stuck, we can help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 2nd November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - You probably have these in your home.

- You probably have these in your home. Green - People.

- People. Blue - At the gym.

- At the gym. Purple - Fancy!

Range belongs to Yellow, Cabinet belongs to Green, and Crunch belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 2nd November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Board Drop Plank Sink Range Panel Stud Boat Chandelier Counter Cabinet Crunch Council Mountain Climber Fridge Hoop

Connections answer for 2nd November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Seen In A Kitchen - Counter, Fridge, Range, Sink

Group Of Advisors - Board, Cabinet, Council, Panel

Core Exercises - Boat, Crunch, Mountain Climber, Plank

Kinds Of Earrings - Chandelier, Drop, Hoop, Stud Today's Connections was tricky for me! I pieced together what blue was right away, but admittedly forgot what a boat was and fumbled around a bit before giving up. Then, I got green and yellow. With just two guesses left, I finally figured out blue and purple after a bit of internal deliberation.