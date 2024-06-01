Today’s Connections hint and answer on 2nd June for 357

For the first Sunday of the month, get your thinking cap on and a nice cup of coffee to solve the Connections answer for today, 2nd June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words for people who agree with ideas.

- Words for people who agree with ideas. Green - Related to company ownership.

- Related to company ownership. Blue - These are all cities.

- These are all cities. Purple - Different uses of the word "digs".

Connection words for 2nd June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Mobile Followers Shovels Buffalo Likes Insults Shares Sheep Apartment Billings Puppets Options Equity Phoenix Stocks Lemmings

Connections answer for 2nd June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Conformists - Followers, Lemmings, Puppets, Sheep.

Company Ownership Offers - Equity, Options, Shares, Stocks.

U.S. Cities - Billings, Buffalo, Mobile, Phoenix.

What "Digs" Might Mean - Apartment, Insults, Likes, Shovels. Solving today's puzzle was quicker than I was expecting. First, I got the Green group by selecting Shares, Stocks, and Equity initially. After my first try, I picked Options to complete the group. After that, I completed the Blue group after trying Phoenix, Buffalo, and Mobile with two different words. From this point, it was easy to see the Yellow and Purple groups.