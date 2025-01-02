Today’s Connections hint and answer on 2nd January for 571

Hope your new year is off to a good start! If you want to keep the Holiday cheer going, we can help you with hints and the Connections answer for today, 2nd January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words that can be used when you finally realise something.

- Words that can be used when you finally realise something. Green - Very important to musicians!

- Very important to musicians! Blue - Can all be grouped in the same double-digit number.

- Can all be grouped in the same double-digit number. Purple - All of these words can be used after the word for man's best friend.

Clock belongs to Yellow, Beat belongs to Green, and Donut belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 2nd January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Time Clock Donut Paddle Tired Month Beat Register Catch Tag Inch Days Meter Juror Notice Rhythm

Connections answer for 2nd January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Perceive - Catch, Clock, Notice, Register

Cadence - Beat, Meter, Rhythm, Time

One in a group of twelve - Donut, Inch, Juror, Month

Dog __ - Days, Paddle, Tag, Tired For once, I found the yellow category the hardest! It still took a bit after the answer reveal for me to finally 'clock on' to what this category actually meant. Pretty (embarrassingly) appropriate, I guess.