Today’s Connections hint and answer on 19th December for 557

Save your streak! If you're stuck, we're here to help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 19th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Verbs.

- Verbs. Green - Might also include cash register.

- Might also include cash register. Blue - The ocean (usually).

- The ocean (usually). Purple - Games!

Postpone belongs to Yellow, Keg belongs to Green, and Junk belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 19th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Tap Tug Keg Barrel Table Sub Barge Hammer Counter Ladder Gorilla Shelve Junk Delay Stool Postpone

Connections answer for 19th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Defer - Delay, Postpone, Shelve, Table

Bar Fixtures - Counter, Keg, Stool, Tap

Watercraft - Barge, Junk, Sub, Tug

Seen In "Donkey Kong" - Barrel, Gorilla, Hammer, Ladder I aced today's Connections! (After a rougher streak of solves, I was pretty happy about this.) I got Purple right away and followed it up with Yellow, then Green, and finally Blue.