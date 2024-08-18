Today’s Connections hint and answer on 19th August for 435

If you have a few extra minutes today, why not spend them figuring out the Connections answer for today, 19th August?

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Sounds good.

- Sounds good. Green - ___ summer.

- ___ summer. Blue - Relaxing...

- Relaxing... Purple - Think about movies.

Folk belongs to Yellow, brat is Green, and Chair is blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 19th August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Folk Warrior Coconut Tree Soulmate Rock Chair Bun Mountain Mustard Country Updo Sauerkraut Wallet Blues Brat

Connections answer for 19th August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Music Genres - Blues, Country, Folk, Rock

Bratwurst Go-Withs - Brat, Bun, Mustard, Sauerkraut

Yoga Poses - Chair, Mountain, Tree, Warrior

Starting With Pixar Movies - Coconut, Soulmate, Updo, Wallet I immediately got yellow, which seemed pretty obvious today. Next, I landed on green (shoutout to Connections for putting Brat in green). I was a little stumped here and had to stare for a while, but I eventually got blue and then purple without missing a single attempt.