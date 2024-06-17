Today’s Connections hint and answer on 18th June for 373

We're still at the beginning of the week, but you might want to play a game to wind down and prepare to face the remaining days before the weekend. We can help with the Connections answer for today, 18th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - Think about different fuctions of buttons.

- Think about different fuctions of buttons. Green - Things you can use to hide.

- Things you can use to hide. Blue - Words related to drinks.

- Words related to drinks. Purple - He's Bond, James Bond.

- He's Bond, James Bond. Volume belongs in the Yellow group, Cover in Green, and Umbrella in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 18th June

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Power Casino Umbrella Cherry Diamonds Sword Shield License Olive Menu Quantum Screen Block Volume Cover Channel

Connections answer for 18th June

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Remote Control Buttons - Channel, Menu, Power, Volume.

Hide from View - Block, Cover, Screen, Shield.

Drink Garnishes - Cherry, Olive, Sword, Umbrella.

First Word in Bond Movie Titles - Casino, Diamonds, License, Quantum.

I thought I was a better fan of James Bond movies but I had to find all the previous groups to figure out the Purple one. The Green group was the first I laid my eyes on because Shield, Block, Cover, and Screen are all things you can stand behind. Next, as a 90's kid, I spent a good amount of time watching TV to know the remote control like the back of my hand. Finding the Blue group was a process of forming a group around Cherry and Olive. Since words such as Casino and Quantum seemed too different, so I went with Sword and Umbrella to complete the garnishes group.

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!