Today’s Connections hint and answer on 18th August for 434

Savor the last few moments of the weekend by using your time to figure out the Connections answer for today, 18th August.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Time to wake up!

- Time to wake up! Green - Hypothetically...

- Hypothetically... Blue - A sweet treat.

- A sweet treat. Purple - Happy, Bashful, Sneezy...

Alarm belongs to Yellow, suppose belongs to Green, and runt belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 18th August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Nerd Grump Snooze What If Say Do Dope Runt Sleep Kiss Suppose Alarm Hour Perhaps Time Set Whopper

Connections answer for 18th August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Alarm Clock Buttons - Alarm, Hour, Snooze, Time Set

"Here's A Thought..." - Perhaps, Say, Suppose, What If

Candy Pieces - Kiss, Nerd, Runt, Whopper

Seven Dwarfs Minus Last Letter - Do, Dope, Grump, Sleep I got yellow first, but I admittedly tried to put Sleep in there before replacing it with Hour. Next, I got blue after shuffling and seeing Nerd and Runt next to each other. Right after that, I got green and then just had to pick the remaining words for purple.