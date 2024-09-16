Today’s Connections hint and answer on 17th September for 464

If you're stuck, we can help! Here's our advice on getting to the Connections answer for today, 17th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Energize.

- Energize. Green - Think about fashion.

- Think about fashion. Blue - Who's in charge?

- Who's in charge? Purple - Sound it out.

Psych belongs to Yellow, Pump belongs to Green, and Speaker belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 17th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Pump Speaker Fire Matte Mic Chair Flat Amp Whip Dug Hype Slide Peat Psych Mule Leader

Connections answer for 17th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Get Excited, With "Up" - Amp, Fire, Hype, Psych

Kinds of Shoes - Flat, Mule, Pump, Slide

Legislative Roles - Chair, Leader, Speaker, Whip

Name Homophones - Dug, Matte, Mic, Peat Today's Connections... admittedly got me. I figured out what yellow would be, but I spent too long trying to use Pump as one of the words until I ran out of guesses. Sad!