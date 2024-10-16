Today’s Connections hint and answer on 17th October for 494

Whether you're stuck or just need a push to get started, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 17th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Outdoors!

- Outdoors! Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - They're all missing something...

- They're all missing something... Purple - They could all be followed by the same word.

Lawn belongs to Yellow, Field belongs to Green, and Car belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 17th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Park Car Harvard Yard Address Green Jaw Lemon Natural Criminal Field Swinger Handle Goodfella Answer Lawn

Connections answer for 17th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Grassy Area - Green, Lawn, Park, Yard

Deal With - Address, Answer, Field, Handle

Movies With "S" Removed - Cars, Goodfella, Jaw, Swinger

___ Law - Criminal, Harvard, Lemon, Natural Today's Connections was another trickier one for me. I started off by attempting to fit Field into the yellow category, which did not work. Luckily, with just a few guesses left, I was able to get yellow and then the rest in the usual order!