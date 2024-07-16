Today’s Connections hint and answer on 17th July for 402

On Wednesdays you should put on your thinking cap, find a quiet place, and work out the Connections answer for today, 17th July is a good way to start the day.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - Places you find in a town.

- Places you find in a town. Green - Making things more difficult.

- Making things more difficult. Blue - Collectives.

- Collectives. Purple - Think about U.S. presidents.

- Think about U.S. presidents. Bank belongs in the Yellow group, Hamper in Green, and School in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 17th July

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Pack Cart Check Hamper Bank Washing School Laundromat Bide Pride Curb Nix Post Office Inhibit Supermarket Swarm

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 17th July

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Buildings Around Town - Bank, Laundromat, Post Office, Supermarket.

Hinder - Check, Curb, Hamper, Inhibit.

Animal Group Names - Pack, Pride, School, Swarm.

Starts of U.S. Presidents - Bide, Cart, Nix, Washing.

My winning streak has ended with today's puzzle. Although I was able to find three of the four groups, the Purple one was way harder than the previous ones. I started putting Bank, Post Office, and Supermarket together. I wasted my first try grouping them with School but got it right on my second try. Next, I got the Blue group, but not without missing another try. The Green group was the last one, leaving me with no more tries to go for the Purple one.

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!