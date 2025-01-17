Today’s Connections hint and answer on 17th January for 586

Don't lose your streak! We're here to help you with the Connections answer for today, 17th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Meat.

- Meat. Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - You might be using one of these right now.

- You might be using one of these right now. Purple - What does each word contain?

Hit Opera Banger Rosebud Pepperoni Bop Edge Link Tap Contrabass Brat Safari Autoharp Chrome Knock Sausage

Connections answer for 17th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Frankfurter - Banger, Brat, Link, Sausage

Strike - Bop, Hit, Knock, Tap

Web Browsers - Chrome, Edge, Opera, Safari

Ending With Beer Brands - Autoharp, Contrabass, Pepperoni, Rosebud Aside from a misguided first guess (I thought Banger belonged with Bop and Hit), today's Connections went pretty smoothly for me! I got Green and Yellow first, followed by Blue and Purple.