Today’s Connections hint and answer on 17th August for 433

It's finally Saturday! Consider spending your extra time by figuring out the Connections answer for today, 17th August.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Vernacular.

- Vernacular. Green - Getting romantic...

- Getting romantic... Blue - Ouch!

- Ouch! Purple - Home sweet home.

- Home sweet home. Dialect belongs in the Yellow group, neck belongs in Green, and scissors belongs in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 17th August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Tongue Tape Ranch Neck French Language Dressing Cottage Bandage Craftsman Make Out Scissors Speech Kiss Prairie Dialect To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 17th August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Spoken Communication - Dialect, Language, Speech, Tongue

Canoodle - French, Kiss, Make Out, Neck

First Aid Kit Items - Bandage, Dressing, Scissors, Tape

House Styles - Cottage, Craftsman, Prarie, Ranch Today's Connections was tricky for me, but, weirdly enough, I got the purple category right before anything else today. I guess I just love architecture? Then, yellow came pretty quickly to me. Now that things were narrowed down, I was a bit stuck and attempted some combinations for green but couldn't get them right, so I landed on blue and then was left with the answers for green on my last attempt.