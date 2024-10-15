Today’s Connections hint and answer on 16th October for 493

Halfway through the work week! Celebrate by figuring out the Connections answer for today, 16th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Timing.

- Timing. Green - Sports, usually.

- Sports, usually. Blue - Delicious!

- Delicious! Purple - Think about hands.

- Think about hands. Next belongs to Yellow, Seed belongs to Green, and Pebble belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 16th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Peace Pebble Later Scissors Round Cheerio Bye Flake Next Bracket Soon Seed Victory Puff Two Eventually To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 16th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: At Some Future Point - Eventually, Later, Next, Soon

Parts Of A Tournament Setup - Bracket, Bye, Round, Seed

Bit Of Breakfast Cereal - Cheerio, Flake, Pebble, Puff

What The Outstretched Index And Middle Fingers Can Represent - Peace, Scissors, Two, Victory Today's Connections was tricky for me, but I got it eventually! I started out attempting the green category but had one incorrect word in the mix a few times. Luckily, later, I was able to figure out yellow and then green, which were shortly followed by blue and purple.