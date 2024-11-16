Today’s Connections hint and answer on 16th November for 524

It's that time of day again... Connections time! If you're stuck, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 16th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Tied to yesterday's Yellow.

- Tied to yesterday's Yellow. Green - Fashionable.

- Fashionable. Blue - Sports.

- Sports. Purple - What word could come before?

Plug belongs to Yellow, Derby belongs to Green, and Wolverine belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 16th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Rogue Cap Gator Seal Beret Wolverine Commando Figure Volunteer Derby Pillbox Cover Plug Snapback Sooner Bananas

Connections answer for 16th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Things That Prevent Leaks - Cap, Cover, Plug, Seal

Kinds Of Hats - Beret, Derby, Pillbox, Snapback

College Football Team Members - Gator, Sooner, Volunteer, Wolverine

Go ___ - Bananas, Commando, Figure, Rogue Today's Connections was a close call for me! I got yellow right off the bat, but I embarassingly used up all of my guesses trying to figure out green. Luckily, on my last try, I was able to figure it out, followed by blue and purple.