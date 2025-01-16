Today’s Connections hint and answer on 16th January for 585

Need a little extra help with today's Connections? We don't blame you! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 16th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Exchanges.

- Exchanges. Green - They all belong in the same place.

- They all belong in the same place. Blue - Secret!

- Secret! Purple - What word could come after?

Commerce belongs to Yellow, Switch belongs to Green, and Agent belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 16th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Market Switch Plant Mall Trade Gym Outlet Asset Rug Business Mole Sconce Pack Agent Baseboard Commerce

Connections answer for 16th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Buying and Selling - Business, Commerce, Market, Trade

Installed on a Wall - Baseboard, Outlet, Sconce, Switch

Spy - Agent, Asset, Mole, Plant

___ Rat - Gym, Mall, Pack, Rug Today's Connections was another tricky one for me! I got Yellow right away, but I had to fumble around until I got Green, Blue, and Purple with just one guess left. Phew!