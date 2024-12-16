Today’s Connections hint and answer on 16th December for 554

Need a little extra help figuring out today's Connections? We've got your back with our hints for the Connections answer for today, 16th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Audio.

- Audio. Green - Childhood.

- Childhood. Blue - Yum!

- Yum! Purple - Haha.

- Haha. Ham belongs to Yellow, Pillow belongs to Green, and Hoho belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 16th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Light Bulb Snowball Ham Chicken Pillow Yodel Bar Food Knock-Knock Walkie-Talkie Ding Dong Water Balloon Satellite Devil Dog AM Hoho To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 16th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Types Of Radio - AM, Ham, Satellite, Walkie-Talkie

Kinds Of Play Fights - Food, Pillow, Snowball, Water Balloon

Snack Cakes - Devil Dog, Ding Dong, Hoho, Yodel

Classic Joke Staples - Bar, Chicken, Knock-Knock, Light Bulb Today's Connections wasn't bad for me! I started off by getting Yellow and Green right off the bat. It took me a guess (or two) to get Blue and Purple down, though.