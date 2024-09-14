Today’s Connections hint and answer on 15th September for 462

If you're stuck, we can help you! Here are our tips for getting to the Connections answer for today, 15th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - ____ sweet ____.

- ____ sweet ____. Green - Lower.

- Lower. Blue - Silly you!

- Silly you! Purple - Think about numbers.

Stay belongs to Yellow, Dwindle belongs to Green, and Sap belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 15th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Clown Dwell Turkey Sea Wonder Sap Dwindle Stay Decline Dweeb Ebb Live Sin Inhabit Dwarf Drop

Connections answer for 15th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Reside - Dwell, Inhabit, Live, Stay

Decrease - Decline, Drop, Dwindle, Ebb

Doofus - Clown, Dweeb, Sap, Turkey

Member of a Septet - Dwarf, Sea, Sin, Wonder Apart from a few wrong guesses at the beginning, today's Connections puzzle was pretty easy for me! I spent a bit figuring out what the last item in the green category might be, but once I figured that out, I got green, then purple, then yellow, and then blue.