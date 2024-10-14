Today’s Connections hint and answer on 15th October for 492

If you're stuck, we can help! Here's the Connections answer for today, 15th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Sports.

- Sports. Green - TV.

- TV. Blue - Scary.

- Scary. Purple - Initials.

Drive Pennywise Safety Nickelodeon Quarterback History Dimensional Homey Defense Guard Joker Discovery Oxygen Democrat Center Ronald

Connections answer for 15th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Football Positions - Center, Guard, Quarterback, Safety

Cable Channels - Discovery, History, Nickelodeon, Oxygen

Fictional Clowns - Homey, Joker, Pennywise, Ronald

What "D" Might Stand For - Defense, Democrat, Dimensional, Drive Today's Connections... admittedly stumped me. I thought an easier category might be something like Things That Start With Coins, but that wasn't it. Then, I figured out the football theme, but tried one of the wrong words a few too many times... Oops!