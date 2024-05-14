Today’s Connections hint and answer on 15th May for 339

Wednesday has rolled around again and you have the chance to solve today's puzzle. We're here to help you with the Connections answer for today, 15th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Related to laws.

- Related to laws. Green - Regions where a specific type of vegetation is more prominent.

- Regions where a specific type of vegetation is more prominent. Blue - Straightforwardness.

- Straightforwardness. Purple - They make vehicles.

- They make vehicles. Act belongs in the Yellow group, Prairie in Green, and Straight in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 15th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Open Aura Hoda Savanna Plain Measure Act Direct Doge Frank Buck Bill Prairie Resolution Straight Meadow To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 15th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Bit of Legislation - Act, Bill, Measure, Resolution

Grassland - Meadow, Plain, Prairie, Savanna

Forthright - Direct, Frank, Open, Straight

Car Companies Minus Letter - Aura, Buck, Doge, Hoda For me to complete today’s Connections puzzle, I began grouping the words of the Blue group. Once I understood I shouldn’t consider Frank a name, they all made sense together. I later found the Green group thanks to Savanna and Meadow. Now, the Purple group was too difficult for me - I’m far from being a car person. So, I focused on putting the third group together based on Act and Resolution. Once the Yellow group was formed, I just needed to select the remaining word to finish the puzzle.