Today’s Connections hint and answer on 15th January for 584

If you're stuck, we're here to help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 15th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Used for something, generally.

- Used for something, generally. Green - Think about quantity.

- Think about quantity. Blue - Mixology.

- Mixology. Purple - What title comes before?

- What title comes before? Medium belongs to Yellow, Low belongs to Green, and Dry belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 15th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Peanut Vehicle Dirty Robot Shy Big Wet Toad Medium Low Perfect Tool Light Mechanism Dry Short

Connections answer for 15th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Means - Mechanism, Medium, Tool, Vehicle

Lacking - Light, Low, Short, Shy

Martini Specifications - Dirty, Dry, Perfect, Wet

Fictional Misters - Big, Peanut, Robot, Toad Today's Connections was a little tricky for me! I got Yellow and Green right away, but I missed two guesses before I pieced together Blue and Purple.