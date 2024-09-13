Today’s Connections hint and answer on 14th September for 461

Now that you've got extra time during the weekend, why not spend it figuring out the Connections answer for today, 14th September?

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - You might get these things from coffee.

- You might get these things from coffee. Green - Look at the letters.

- Look at the letters. Blue - Fairy tale.

- Fairy tale. Purple - Behind the wheel.

Zip belongs to Yellow, Tenet belongs to Green, and Cow belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 14th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Beetle Juice Energy Level Cow Pep Focus Beans Zip Jack Life Tenet Giant Volt Civic Refer

Connections answer for 14th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Vitality - Energy, Juice, Life, Zip

Palindromes Featuring "E" - Level, Pep, Refer, Tenet

Featured In "Jack and the Beanstalk" - Beans, Cow, Giant, Jack

Car Models - Beetle, Civic, Focus, Volt Today's Connections... totally stumped me. I kept trying Pep and Volt and Beans for the yellow category, which got me absolutely nowhere, and before I knew it, I was just out of attempts. Sad!