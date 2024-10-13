Today’s Connections hint and answer on 14th October for 491

Whether you're a daily Connections player or it's your first attempt ever, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 14th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - _____ through.

- _____ through. Green - Related to weather.

- Related to weather. Blue - You'll need a brush first!

- You'll need a brush first! Purple - They all have the same thing.

- They all have the same thing. Dig belongs to Yellow, Peal belongs to Green, and Bun belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 14th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Pony Roll Comb Book Root Tree Clap Table Bun Salad Dig Rumble Sift Twist Peal Braid To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 14th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Rummage - Comb, Dig, Root, Sift

Sounds Of Thunder - Clap, Peal, Roll, Rumble

Ways To Wear Your Hair Up - Braid, Bun, Pony, Twist

Things With Leaves - Book, Salad, Table, Tree Today's Connections was pretty average for me. I ended up getting blue first, but I wasted a few guesses trying to figure yellow out afterward. Luckily, with two guesses left, I got yellow, then green, and then purple.