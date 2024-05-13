Today’s Connections hint and answer on 14th May for 338

Whether you're looking for a way to distract yourself or to have fun thinking about words, we can help find out the Connections answer for today, 14th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - First versions.

- First versions. Green - These words involve eating.

- These words involve eating. Blue - Pronouns.

- Pronouns. Purple - Related to slim.

- Related to slim. Plan belongs in the Yellow group, Dine in Green, and Sus in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 14th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Yo Jim Sketch Sup Shady Plan Feast Sus Fit Me Draft Feed Ella Outline Dine Pickings To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 14th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Early Iteration - Draft, Outline, Plan, Sketch

Enjoy a Meal - Dine, Feast, Feed, Sup

Spanish Pronouns - Ella, Me, Sus, Yo

Slim____ - Fit, Jim, Pickings, Shady Ella and Me helped me to figure out Yo and Sus as one of the groups. The same goes for Draft and Sketch. Initially, I was focusing on the practical aspect of these two words, so I wasn’t considering Plan. However, once I put them together it all made sense. The meal-themed group was easy to put together after solving the first two groups. Then, all I had to do was select the remaining words to form the last group.