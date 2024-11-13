Today’s Connections hint and answer on 13th November for 521

Whether you're stuck or just need help getting started, we're here to help you with the Connections answer for today, 13th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Color.

- Color. Green - Construction.

- Construction. Blue - Teeth.

- Teeth. Purple - Say them out loud.

- Say them out loud. Minion belongs to Yellow, Annex belongs to Green, and Cavity belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 13th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Mustard Wing Wednesday Worcestershire Colonel Tartar Lemon Minion Calculus Canary Addition Plaque Extension Pharaoh Cavity Annex To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 13th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Things That Are Yellow - Canary, Lemon, Minion, Mustard

Building Add-Ons - Addition, Annex, Extension, Wing

Concerns For A Dentist - Calculus, Cavity, Plaque, Tartar

Words That Seem Longer Written Than Spoken - Colonel, Pharaoh, Wednesday, Worcestershire Today's Connections was a bit tricky for me. I started off with a few bad guesses, but quickly saved my attempt by getting blue, then green, then yellow, and finally purple before I ran out.