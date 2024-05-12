Today’s Connections hint and answer on 13th May for 337

What about warming up for the first day of the week by solving a puzzle? To help you, here's the Connections answer for today, 13th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Elements related to fashion.

- Elements related to fashion. Green - Actions performed in the playground.

- Actions performed in the playground. Blue - Characters from a famous cartoon.

- Characters from a famous cartoon. Purple - Words related to musicals.

Line belongs in the Yellow group, Tag in Green, and Bunny in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 13th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Tag Line Bunny Hop Greece Label Dodge Duck Hide Pig Hare Collection Brand Katz Martian Maim

Connections answer for 13th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Fashion Designer's Output - Brand, Collection, Label, Line

Playground Verbs - Dodge, Hide, Hop, Tag

Looney Tunes Figures - Bunny, Duck, Martian, Pig

Homophones of Musicals - Greece, Hare, Katz, Maim Figuring out the first group was too difficult with Brand, Collection, and Label to give already a good idea about the relation between these words. As a person who grew up in the '90s, spotting the names of the Looney Tunes characters should have been easier. Once I found these two groups, it was a matter of putting the words that seemed similar to find the last groups.