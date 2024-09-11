Today’s Connections hint and answer on 12th September for 459

It's almost Friday! Distract yourself by figuring out the Connections answer for today, 12th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Social media.

- Social media. Green - For your...

- For your... Blue - Sports.

- Sports. Purple - Think about endings.

- Think about endings. Sake belongs to Green, Bookmark belongs to Yellow, and Curry belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 12th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Sake Save Pepsi Mochi Curry Feta Bird Biota Like Magic Advantage Kobe Favorite Interest Bookmark Benefit To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 12th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Mark Online For Later - Bookmark, Favorite, Like, Save

Behalf - Advantage, Benefit, Interest, Sake

NBA Legends, Familiarly - Bird, Curry, Kobe, Magic

Ending With Greek Letters - Biota, Feta, Mochi, Pepsi I aced today's Connections again! Right away, I knew there'd be an NBA category, but I'm not a huge sports person, so I saved this one for later. Instead, I went ahead and filled in green and then yellow. Next, I felt confident enough to do blue, and then ended on purple.