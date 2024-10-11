Today’s Connections hint and answer on 12th October for 489

If you have the time, it's always worth giving today's Connections puzzle a shot! And, if you're stuck, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 12th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Fashionable!

- Fashionable! Green - I can't _____ it anymore...

- I can't _____ it anymore... Blue - Nature sounds!

- Nature sounds! Purple - Start of something else.

Shawl belongs to Yellow, Swallow belongs to Green, and Gobble belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 12th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Goo Coo App Wrap Swallow Motor Honk Bear Gobble Scarf Stand Sam Stole Take Hoot Shawl

Connections answer for 12th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Accessories Made Of Fabric - Scarf, Shawl, Stole, Wrap

Tolerate - Bear, Stand, Swallow, Take

Bird Onomatopoeia - Coo, Gobble, Honk, Hoot

Starts Of Cell Phone Makers - App, Goo, Motor, Sam Today's Connections wasn't bad for me! I figured out blue and yellow right off the bat, and after some careful thinking (with the help of my friend), I was able to get to purple and then green.