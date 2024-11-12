Today’s Connections hint and answer on 12th November for 520

Today's Connections is tricky, but that doesn't mean your streak has to end! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 12th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Verbs.

- Verbs. Green - Delicious!

- Delicious! Blue - You might be using something that has these right now.

- You might be using something that has these right now. Purple - Law.

Ram Robe Clove Crab Sword Speed Scales Spear Bellyache Blindfold Storage Carp Stalk Grumble Resolution Floret

Connections answer for 12th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Complain - Bellyache, Carp, Crab, Grumble

Vegetable Units - Clove, Floret, Spear, Stalk

Laptop Specs - Ram, Resolution, Speed, Storage

Features Of Justice Personified - Blindfold, Robe, Scales, Sword I solved today's Connections in a pretty weird order. After a few missed guesses, I ended up getting green first, followed by blue, purple, and yellow.