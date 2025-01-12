Today’s Connections hint and answer on 12th January for 581

Stuck? We're here to help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 12th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Made up.

- Made up. Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - Games!

- Games! Purple - They all have the same thing.

- They all have the same thing. Fiction belongs to Yellow, Romance belongs to Green, and Centipede belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 12th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Comets Invention Coin Toss Defender Court Asteroids Fairy Tale Dress Coat Fiction Romance Sonic The Hedgehog Centipede Charm Fantasy Breakout Pursue To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 12th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Fabrication - Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Fiction, Invention

Woo - Charm, Court, Pursue, Romance

Classic Atari Games - Asteroids, Breakout, Centipede, Defender

Things Featuring Tails - Coin Toss, Comets, Dress Coat, Sonic The Hedgehog Today's Connections was tricky for me! I started out trying to fit Romance into Yellow (imagining it as a genre category). Once I figured out Yellow, I immediately got Green, but it took me a second to put together Blue and Purple.