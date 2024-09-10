Today’s Connections hint and answer on 11th September for 458

Stuck? Hesitant to get started? Just have one last attempt left and want to avoid getting it wrong? Whatever the case is, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 11th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Rich!

- Rich! Green - Knowledge.

- Knowledge. Blue - Parts of a well-known movie.

- Parts of a well-known movie. Purple - Color.

Mint belongs to Yellow, Kernel belongs to Green, and Amber belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 11th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Dinosaur Pearl Eggplant Mint Lavender Amber Nugget Pile Tidbit Amethyst Fortune Mosquito Bundle Paleontologist Grimace Kernel

Connections answer for 11th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Large Amount of Money - Bundle, Fortune, Mint, Pile

Bits of Wisdom - Kernel, Nugget, Pearl, Tidbit

Featured In "Jurassic Park" - Amber, Dinosaur, Mosquito, Paleontologist

Things That Are Purple - Amethyst, Eggplant, Grimace, Lavender After a rough streak, I finally aced today's Wordle! I ended up getting the purple-themed purple category right first. After that, I got to green, then yellow, and then blue.